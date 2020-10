22:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 20 year-old Arab arrested for calling to murder Jews, kidnap soldiers An Arab male approximately 20 years of age has been arrested in Haifa after making deragotory anti-Semitic remarks including calls for Jews to be murdered and IDF soldiers kidnapped by terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs