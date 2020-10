19:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 26 die from beginning of Shabbat, positive rate yesterday - 4.5% Read more Number of patients in a critical condition is 689, while number of patients connected to ventilator is 238. ► ◄ Last Briefs