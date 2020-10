19:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Tishrei 29, 5781 , 17/10/20 Mnuchin to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Bahrain Read more Secretary Mnuchin and US delegation will join Israeli officials on first-ever direct commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain. ► ◄ Last Briefs