Israel, Bahrain to sign joint declaration on establishing ties

Israel and Bahrain will sign on Sunday a “joint communique on establishing peaceful and diplomatic relations” during a visit by a joint Israeli-US delegation to Manama, Barak Ravid of Walla! News reported on Friday.

The document is a significant step forward from the general “peace declaration” which was signed at the White House on September 15, but still not of a full treaty like the one between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to Ravid.

