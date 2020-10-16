Iranian officials confirm cyberattack on Port Authority

Iranian officials on Friday confirmed that the country’s Port Authority had been hit in a cyberattack this week.

The attack targeted the electronic infrastructure of the country’s ports to disrupt the flow of goods in and out of the country, but failed to affect the process, officials said, according to Times of Israel.

