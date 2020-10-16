PA: Israeli construction could lead to 'apartheid'

The Palestinian Authority (PA) told the United Nations on Friday that new Israeli construction plans in Judea and Samaria could lead to “an apartheid in a one-state region”.

Riyad Mansour, the PA envoy to the United Nations, wrote in a letter quoted by UPI that the “settlement” erodes future peace efforts.

