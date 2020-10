16:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Government outlines new corona guidelines The new corona guidelines issued by the government as a first stage in exiting the lockdown will take effect on Sunday and be re-evaluated on October 31st. Click here to read the guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs