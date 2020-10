15:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 FBI to Jewish institutions: Be prepared for violence on Election Day During a webinar yesterday that was addressed to leaders of Jewish institutions, federal law enforcement officials warned of possible violence on November 3rd, Election Day, although no specific threats were mentioned. ► ◄ Last Briefs