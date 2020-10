15:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Woman resists arrest for not wearing mask; handcuffed and booked The police have arrested a young woman for taking off her mask and refusing to identify herself near the Levinsky market in Tel Aviv. When the woman resisted arrest, she was handcuffed and taken for booking to a nearby police station. ► ◄ Last Briefs