Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 3,537 cited for violation of corona guidelines in last 24 hours 3,537 citations for violation of the corona guidelines have been issued by the police in the last 24 hours, including 1,307 for not wearing masks, 60 for leaving obligatory isolation, and 60 for various violations on the part of businesses.