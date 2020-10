15:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Gantz: Without budget, Knesset dispersal in Nov., elections in Feb. Defense Minister and chairman of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz is weighing the possibility of dispersing the Knesset in November and another round of elections in February. ► ◄ Last Briefs