14:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 No 'red cities' by next Thursday, says coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu estimates that all 'red cities' will have coronavirus outbreaks largely contained by next Thursday.