MK Gafni: Gamzu is targeting haredim - he should be fired

Following allegations that the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, deliberately altered his method of data presentation in such a way as to define multiple haredi neighborhoods as "red zones," MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) has called on the Prime Minister to fire Gamzu.

"Only the haredim interest him," he said. "For him, it's not the statistics that matter - he only cares if we're talking about haredim or not. I call on the Prime Minister to terminate his position."