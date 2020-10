11:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Europe slams Israel over Judea and Samaria building plans Read more UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain protest Israel's decision to approve thousands of new housing units in Judea and Samaria 'settlements' ► ◄ Last Briefs