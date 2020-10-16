|
11:55
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20
2 Palestinians arrested after M-16 components found in their vehicle
Border Police have arrested two Palestinians suspected of trafficking in weapons, after components of an M-16 weapon were found in a woman's pocketbook in their vehicle.
Using intelligence obtained by the police, Border Police set up roadblocks on the road leading to Maale Adumim and intercepted the vehicle. The two suspects, who are in their thirties and live in the region of Shechem, were taken for questioning.
