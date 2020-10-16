Kiryat Yearim council head: Preschools won't open till all staff are tested

Head of the Kiryat Yearim local council, Yitzhak Ravitz, announced this morning that although the government has authorized the reopening of preschools and kindergartens from next Sunday, classes will not resume in Kiryat Yearim until all teachers and assistants have been tested for coronavirus.

Ravitz explained that his decision was taken as a result of lessons learned from the emergence from the previous lockdown. "Our aim is to decrease the rate of contagion, not to increase it, and therefore we have ordered all preschool staff to undergo virus testing prior to resumption of classes," he said.

He added that, "We want to keep Kiryat Yearim 'green' of coronavirus, and we can only achieve this via hard work - which is what we are engaging in, day and night."