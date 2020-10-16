|
Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20
National football & basketball teams to resume training
Due to the efforts of the Sports Minister, Yehiel Trooper, the government is set to approve the resumption of training of the National League and the A-League in football and basketball, in addition to the training of the Premier League that has already been approved.
A spokesman from the Minister's office stated: "This action is part of a comprehensive program to resume all Israeli sports with caution and responsibility."
