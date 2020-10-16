Responding to remarks made by Yamina party head MK Naftali Bennett, which suggest that he supports equality of rights for both LGBT individuals and others, MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) pressed Bennett to clarify his position.

"Bennett, your statements don't correspond to your actions," she said. "Where were you and your 'liberal' party members at this week's Knesset vote on civil marriage? You're lying - all you do is tell people what they want to hear. When I propose my bill we'll see how you vote. The time has come for you to make a decision - are you Betzalel Bennett or Naftali Smotrich?"