09:48
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20
US investors expecting Biden win says Morgan Stanley chief
Investors are expecting Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election, according to Morgan Stanley chief financial officer Jonathan Pruzan.
Speaking with Bloomberg News, he said that a "Biden-led blue wave is partially priced into the market." He added that regardless of the outcome, investors expect federal stimulus to continue, which is affecting stock market predictions.
"It's not a question of if, but when and how big," he said.
