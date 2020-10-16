Huge WHO trial shows 'little or no effect' of 4 drugs on Covid-19 mortality

Interim results from the WHO Solidarity Therapeutics Trial show that four drugs being used to treat the novel coronavirus have a negligible effect on mortality statistics.

The trial, which was launched in March, involved nearly 5,500 hospitalized patients in 30 countries, and investigated the use of several drugs and their impact on mortality, ventilation, and duration of hospital stay.

The drugs being investigated are remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir, and interferon. The WHO has concluded so far that these have "little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of Covid-19 among hospitalized patients."