WHO's European director: 'Collateral damage' from lockdowns 'too much'

At a press conference in Copenhagen, the WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said it was time to “step up the measures” in order to deal with a rise in coronavirus cases which provided cause for “great concern,” AFP reports.

However, he added that the situation was not as bad as during the "first wave" of the pandemic in the spring, and he warned that lockdowns “where every corner of our society and economy has been halted” should be avoided.

“The collateral damage on the people was too much,” he said, noting that the damage lockdowns inflict on mental health and education especially should be taken into account.