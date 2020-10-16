|
09:11
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20
Intel expert: Treaties with Bahrain, UAE won't promote Palestinian peace
The head of the research department in the intelligence division, Brigadier-General Dror Shalom, said in an interview with a Saudi news website that the agreements to establish peace relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will not contribute to solving the Palestinian problem.
He added that in his estimation, Iran is two years away from producing a nuclear bomb, and that Israel will act to prevent the development "at all costs."
