08:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 2 motorcyclists injured near Modi'in A 19-year-old motorcyclist has been seriously injured near Modi'in. Another motorcyclist, aged 21, sustained light injuries. A MDA team treated both at the scene and transported them to Assaf Harofeh hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs