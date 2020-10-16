Pres. of Shaare Zedek: Gov't striking right balance in easing lockdown

Professor Yonatan Halevy, the President of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, told Reshet Bet that in his opinion, the government has chosen the right course for emergence from lockdown.

"The outline that has been developed strikes the right balance between the need to defeat the epidemic and the parallel need to reopen the economy," he said. He noted that "young children are far less likely to spread the coronavirus, and there is no sense in talking about capsules and social distancing in preschools."