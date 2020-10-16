Health Ministry tells preschool staff to get tested for coronavirus

The Health Ministry is making its preparations for the resumption of classes in preschools and kindergartens next week (even though the government has yet to reach a final decision on the issue), and has told teachers and assistants in these classes to be tested for coronavirus.

The Ministry noted that the Home Front Command will be setting up testing centers across the country over the weekend. The complete list of locations where testing is available can be found on the Health Ministry's website. There is no need to have a doctor's letter of referral.