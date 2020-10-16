Former A-G Weinstein: Decision to close case against Mandelblit was correct

Former Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein, who made the decision to close the case on the current Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, on the Harpaz Affair, told the Maariv newspaper that, "My decision to close the case against Mandelblit was the right decision to make." Mandelblit had been suspected of interfering with the investigations into the Harpaz Affair.

Weinstein added that, "I do not have any intention of expressing an opinion on Mandelblit's request of Shai Nitzan regarding the case." He added that, "It would have been better if Mandelblit had not used such words [regarding Shai Nitzan, in recordings recently leaked to the media] even though they were spoken between two close friends."