FBI investigating whether Biden emails linked to foreign intel operation

FBI investigators are examining whether emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, according to a report in NBC News.

The FBI seized the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena, which was later published by the New York Post.

The Post apparently used the emails as the basis for a series of articles, claiming it obtained the material from US President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani. One story hinted at a meeting between then-VP Biden and a representative of a Ukrainian company that did business with his son, Hunter. The Biden campaign insists that there is no evidence of such a meeting ever occurring.