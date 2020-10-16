MK Moshe Yaalon: I have no doubt PM gave consent to sale of F-35s

Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) told Galei Tzahal this morning that he has no doubt that PM Netanyahu gave his consent to an American sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, as part of the country's peace treaty with Israel.

"It doesn't appear anywhere in the treaty, and not in the appendices either, but to me, it's as clear as day that he gave his agreement to the sale," Yaalon said. "What's more, the Defense and Foreign Ministers are concealing this, in case the news leaks to Iran. There is deliberate deception going on here."