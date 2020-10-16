Report: Sudanese leaders remain split re: normalization with Israel

According to the Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Sudanese government representatives have described a leadership split between those wishing to pursue normalization with Israel as a result of pressure from the United States, and those who remain opposed.

The report states that those remaining opposed to pursuing ties with Israel are led by the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, whereas those in favor of normalization are led by the President of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, along with senior figures in the military.