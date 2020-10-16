Poll: 28% of Likud voters want Netanyahu to go

A poll conducted for Maariv-Sof-Shavua reveals that 54% of respondents want PM Netanyahu to retire entirely from political life. 36% are opposed to the notion, and 10% were unsure.

When broken down according to their political leanings, it emerged that among Likud voters, 28% wanted to see Netanyahu go, and that 57% of those who voted for Yamina in the previous elections thought likewise.

According to the poll's results, if elections were held today, the Likud party would garner 28 seats, with Yamina receiving 21. Yesh Atid would have 17, and Blue & White would take 9.

The Joint List would receive 14 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Shas 9, UTJ 9, and Meretz 6.