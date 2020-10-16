Jewish leaders welcome Twitter's rejection of Holocaust denial

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed Twitter’s decision to remove posts that deny the Holocaust.

"We thank Twitter for its decision to remove content that denies the reality of the Holocaust, as well as its unequivocal denunciation of anti-Semitism and hateful conduct,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

“Coming days after a similar move by Facebook, this development is an encouraging sign of progress in the increasingly urgent fight against Jew-hatred that is on the rise at home and abroad,” they added.