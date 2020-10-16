|
News BriefsTishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20
UN envoy condemns Judea and Samaria construction
The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Thursday condemned Israel's announcement of plans to build new housing units in Judea and Samaria.
"The new settlement activity will undermine the achievement of the two-state solution that would put an end to the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis," Mladenov said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
