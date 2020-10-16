Biden: Trump didn't talk about what needed to be done

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday night participated at a town hall which was held at the same time as that of his rival, President Donald Trump.

During the event, Biden blasted Trump's response to the pandemic and said, "He didn't talk about what needed to be done because he kept worrying, in my view, about the stock market."

"He worried if he talked about how bad this could be, unless we took these precautionary actions, then, in fact, the market would go down. And his barometer of success of the economy is the market."