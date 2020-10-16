A-G apologizes to former State Attorney

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit spoke on Thursday with former State Attorney Shai Nitzan after recordings of him sharply criticizing Nitzan were published by Channel 12 News earlier this week.

Mandelblit was taped in several conversations with his close friend Effi Naveh, the former head of the Bar Association, and can be heard telling him that Nitzan “is working against me in an unacceptable manner, out of ulterior motives,” and that “this maniac won’t be the one to make the decisions.”