04:03
Reported
Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20
Trump doesn't remember if he tested for COVID-19 on day of debate
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he could not remember whether he was tested for COVID-19 on the day of the presidential debate against Joe Biden.
Speaking during his town hall on NBC News, Trump affirmed that he is not tested every day, and was not sure if the debate was one of the days he was tested. "I don't know. I don't even remember," he said, and added later, “Possibly I did, possibly I didn't.”
