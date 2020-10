03:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Twitter experiences major outage Twitter experienced a major outage on Thursday, with users across the world affected. The outage began shortly after 5:30 p.m. EDT, with users reporting problems sending tweets and refreshing their timelines. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs