Saudi FM: Normalization with Israel unlikely any time soon

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud hinted on Thursday that Israeli-Saudi normalization is unlikely any time soon.

“I believe that the focus now needs to be on getting the Palestinians and the Israelis back to the negotiating table. In the end, the only thing that can deliver lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” the Saudi minister said in a virtual appearance at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank, according to the Reuters news agency.