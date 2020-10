00:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Tishrei 28, 5781 , 16/10/20 Abu Dhabi's national airline launches Hebrew-language website Abu Dhabi's national airline, Etihad Airways, has launched a Hebrew-language ticket purchasing site. At this stage, it is not yet possible to purchase flight tickets from Ben Gurion Airport but, according to Kan 11 News, it is likely that this will be possible as early as the middle of next week. ► ◄ Last Briefs