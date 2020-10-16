Incoming M15 chief: Islamic terror top threat to state security

Incoming director-general of the UK's M15 national security network, Ken McCallum, on Wednesday made his first remarks to the public since taking over office on March 31 of this year, as reported by Breitbart News. McCallum named radical Islam as the biggest single threat facing the nation.

“Islamist extremist terrorism…by volume remains our largest threat," said the new director. "It is still the case that tens of thousands of individuals are committed to this ideology – and we must continually scan for the smaller numbers within that large group who at any given moment might be mobilizing towards attacks."