23:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 73-year-old man dies in fire in Be'er Sheva A 73-year-old man perished in a fire in a home in Be'er Sheva on Thursday evening. Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead. ► ◄ Last Briefs