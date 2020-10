19:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Ministry of Education directs full opening of kindergartens on Sunday The MInistry of Education has directed a full reopening of all kindergartens on Sunday without restrictions of learning "capsules" where small groups of children are separated from each other in the classroom. ► ◄ Last Briefs