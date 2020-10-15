Teachers' Union sees glitches in kindergarten reopenings

The Teacher's Union has lamented lack of school preparedness as reopening of kindergartens is likely to be permitted in the next few days.

"The government needs to decide which measures need to be taken to contain the virus when kindergartens reopen. We cannot afford to reopen once again solely in response to public pressure without first being prepared by instituting appropriate virus control measures," a union official said.

"Without instituting such measures, serious glitches in reopening are likely to occur," the official concluded.