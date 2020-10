18:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Cruz calls on Twitter CEO to testify over election censorship Read more Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounds off on Twitter and Facebook blocking a New York Post article on Joe Biden. 'Election interference.' ► ◄ Last Briefs