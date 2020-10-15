|
18:38
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
'The world has begun to understand that Israel is not the enemy'
Following today's discussion in the Knesset of the UAE peace agreement's upcoming vote, Zvi Hauser (Blue and White) stated that "the world has begun to understand that Israel is not the enemy."
In reaction to the opposition of the Arab List party (17 Knesset members) to the agreement, Hauser said, "They are not against peace with the UAE, they are against peace with Israel."
Last Briefs