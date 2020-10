18:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Aryeh Deri leaves corona cabinet meeting: 'Disappointed in Netanyahu' Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri (Shas) has left the corona cabinet meeting early. Those close to the minister told Channel 12 News that Deri was "disappointed in Netanyahu." ► ◄ Last Briefs