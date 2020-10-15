|
18:05
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Corona cabinet: Businesses, parks to reopen, restaurant takeout okay
The corona cabinet has approved reopening of businesses that do not serve customers. In addition, the restriction on traveling no more than one kilometer from residences has been lifted. These new guidelines will take effect on Sunday.
Parks and beaches will also reopen. Prayers at the Kotel (Western Wall) will be permitted as well as takeout orders from restaurants.
A decision on the reopening of preschools and kindergartens will be made later this evening.
