|
17:35
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20
Smotrich will vote for peace agreement as Palestinian state omitted
Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has said he will vote in favor of the peace agreement with the UAE as the agreement includes no mention of a Palestinian state.
Despite misgivings about shelving application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria for now, Smotrich also supports the agreement as he sees in it fulfillment of prophecies regarding national rebirth and redemption.
Last Briefs