17:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 'Allow small businesses to reopen and younger kids' return to school' Knesset member Hila Shay Vazan (Blue and White) has demanded immediate easing of certain lockdown restrictions. "After weeks of lockdown, the time has come to lift certain restrictions. We must allow small businesses to reopen as well as younger kids to go back to school. Hundreds of small business owners and households are collapsing every day due to a loss of their livelihood," Vazan said. ► ◄ Last Briefs