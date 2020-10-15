'Morbidity rate soared because of schools reopening'

Associate Director General of the MInistry of Health Itamar Grotto has lashed out at the MInister of Education Yoav Galant (Likud) who denies any connection between schools reopening and Israel's second wave of the coronavirus.

"All the experts agree that the morbidity rate soared because of the reopening of the schools. Anyone who denies this will not change the facts of the matter," Grotto said.