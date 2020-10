16:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 Tishrei 27, 5781 , 15/10/20 United Sates: Record 14 million early votes already cast A record 14 million early votes have already been cast in the United Sates. This is the most votes ever cast in early voting for any election. ► ◄ Last Briefs